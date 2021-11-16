Google Maps expanding grocery pickup tool to over 2,000 stores in the US

Available starting today, Google Maps is rolling out support for grocery pickup to over 2,000 stores across 30 US states.

The ability to set up grocery pickup within the Google Maps app first launched in March of this year following the increase in the use of grocery pickup and delivery amid the pandemic. Originally, the integration was exclusively available in Portland, Oregon, but it is now available in over 30 states.

This wider expansion of grocery pickup in the Google Maps app comes with more stores, too, with Kroger Family stores. That includes Kroger, Fry’s, Ralphs, and Marianos. As was the case previously, Google Maps won’t handle the entire order within the app, but will pass that off to the store’s website or app. Google Maps can, though, handle the pickup notifications as well as entering the parking spot upon arrival.

Pickup with Google Maps now includes more Kroger Family stores like Kroger, Fry’s, Ralphs and Marianos — as of today, it’s now available in over 2,000 store locations in more than 30 states across the U.S. People who use pickup with Google Maps typically wait less than five minutes for their groceries, meaning you can grab exactly what you need and get right back to your day.

