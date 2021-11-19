Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 now $300 off, OnePlus Black Friday sale, more

You can now take advantage of all of today’s best deals, with $300 off Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z foldables leading the way. That’s on top of OnePlus Black Friday deals being joined by some Amazon Luna offers. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z foldables are up to $300 off

The Black Friday 2021 discounts are here and Amazon is now rolling those savings over to Samsung’s latest foldable smartphones. Right now, the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is down to $1,500, saving you $300 from the usual $1,800 price tag and marking the best we’ve seen only set once before back in August. This is also $100 below our previous mentions, too.

As the latest flagship folding smartphone from Samsung, its new Galaxy Z Fold 5G arrives with 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display that pairs with a secondary 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen on the cover. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 888, which is supplemented by 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a 3-sensor camera around back. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look, but then check out the Galaxy Flip 3 sale at $150 off right here.

OnePlus Black Friday deals are live!

As we see all of the other holiday-worthy discounts go live, OnePlus is launching the best prices of the year across its lineup of Android smartphones. Leading the way is the OnePlus 9 Pro at $799. Normally fetching $1,069, you’re looking at the best price to date at $1 under our early Black Friday mention earlier in the month and a total of $270 in overall savings.

OnePlus 9 Pro delivers the brand’s latest flagship handset with a Snapdragon 888 SoC at the center of the experience to power the 6.7-inch 120Hz 1080p display. Its 5-sensor camera array is supported by Hasselblad’s fine-tuning and there’s also 65W Warp Charge functionality, too. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Save on Amazon Luna gaming bundles

Amazon is now offering a number of notable deals on its Luna Controller and bundles. You can now pick up the Amazon Luna Controller for $50. Regularly $70, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked since the $49 launch promo discount. Along with compatibility on Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices, this is Amazon’s cloud gaming service controller with “low-friction thumbsticks, a comfortable textured grip, and wireless gameplay powered by two AA batteries.” You can even launch Luna games with Alexa voice commands on fire TV just by saying something like: “Alexa, play ‘Sonic Mania Plus’.”

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Epos H3Pro Hybrid Review: Performance comes at a price [Video]

Battlefield 2042 gameplay first impressions from press review event [Video]

Anker Soundcore Frames review: quick-swappable style smart sunglasses [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: