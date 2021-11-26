Stadia Changelog: Farming Simulator 22 and Rayman Legends arrive, Pro games revealed

As 2021 comes to a close and the platform’s third year begins, Google Stadia is bringing a few new games this week including the arrival of Farming Simulator 22 and the announcement of new Pro titles coming soon.

Stadia Changelog is a weekly series on 9to5Google where we round up some of the Stadia news that we wouldn’t otherwise be able to talk about. This includes a roundup of which new games were released on Stadia during the week, which games saw updates and patches, new games either confirmed or speculated for the platform, and more. Come back every Friday, and don’t forget to check out Bandwidth, our weekly look at the rest of the cloud gaming world, including GeForce Now, Luna, and more.

New games

The biggest new title on Google Stadia this week is Farming Simulator 22, which is available now for $59.99. Notably, the game is delayed on GeForce Now, leaving Stadia as the only cloud platform with support for the time being. Rayman Legends also made a surprise debut this week with a launch discount to $10 for Pro members.

Games coming to Stadia

Google confirmed a couple of new titles coming to Stadia this week, starting with Wreckfest. The demolition derby game will be coming to the platform as a part of Stadia Pro next month. Also coming to Pro is Transformers: Battlegrounds.

One Hand Clapping leaving early access

The early access title One Hand Clapping is about to see its final release. Announced this week, the game will see a full launch on December 14 on Stadia as well as PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and even Android and iOS.

December games for Stadia Pro

Google confirmed a lineup of five games coming to Stadia Pro in December, and it’s also known that one delayed title will be added mid-way through the month. The lineup includes:

Wreckfest

Transformers: Battlegrounds

Unto the End (Dec 10)

Destroy All Humans

Falconeer: Warrior Edition

Foreclosed

ARK ‘Turkey Trial 5’

Fans of Ark: Survival Evolved are in for a fun holiday event, the fifth installment of the “Turkey Trial.” Rare “Super Turkeys” can be harvested to unlock holiday-themed outfits and runs through December 7.

By harvesting Super Turkey Wishbones from these ruthless, genetically-modified creatures, you can craft your very own fashionable Turkey Costume, Ugly Sweater skins, or choose to summon the devastating DodoRex creature to do your bidding for a limited period of time.

Madden NFL 22 ‘Bo Knows’

Running until January 14, 2022, EA’s Madden NFL 2022, the “Bo Knows” pack includes a Bo Jackson item, Raiders uniform, and more.

Experience Bo Knows now! Log in to Madden NFL 22 from November 19th, 2021, through January 14th, 2022, and receive a Bo Knows Ultimate Team starter pack including an 85 rated Bo Jackson item, a Raiders uniform, and NIKE x Bo Knows gear in The Yard. Jump in to play limited-time Bo Knows themed events and earn new content in Madden Ultimate Team, The Yard, and more.

