Deals: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 bundles $110 off, Galaxy Chromebook Go $245, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by $110 off Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 bundles. That’s alongside a new all-time low on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go at $245, as well as various Android smartphones discounted for Cyber Monday. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 bundles now $110 off

Amazon is taking 35% or more off a selection of Samsung’s latest true wireless earbuds, smartwatches, and accessory bundles. Our top pick is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm, with a Samsung Duo Charger at $230. Down from $340, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $110 off, with today’s offer beating the previous discount we saw on this package by $20.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 arrives as the latest iteration of Wear OS fitness trackers from the brand, complete with a refreshed design and some new exercise tracking chops in tow. Its new BioActive sensor pairs with 40-hour battery life as well as the Body Composition feature for monitoring muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, and more. Dive into our full release coverage for a closer look.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go falls to new low

Amazon is taking up to 48% off a selection of Samsung computers, monitors, tablets, and accessories. Headlining is the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go at $245. Having launched earlier this year with a $300 price tag, today’s offer marks a new all-time low at $5 below our previous mention.

Perfect for tagging along to the classroom or just getting some work done away from the desk, Galaxy Chromebook Go arrives with a lightweight design that still delivers a 14-inch display and plenty of other notable features. Its Wi-Fi 6 support pairs with USB-C, 32GB of storage, and 12-hour battery life to round out the package. Dive into our launch coverage for all of the details.

Save on Motorola, Tracfone, and other Android smartphones

Amazon is offering a wide selection of Android smartphones from Motorola, Tracfone, and more. Our favorite is the Moto G Power at $163. This smartphone normally goes for $200 at Amazon, with today’s deal marking a new all-time low. It’s shipped fully unlocked from the factory, and this smartphone works with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon right out of the box.

You’ll find a 48MP triple camera system around back that makes it simple to capture stunning portraits or videos of time spent with family this holiday season. The 6.6-inch Max Vision HD display is also perfect for enjoying videos, social media, and more. With up to three-day battery life thanks to its expansive 5000mAh battery, this smartphone is also great for travel, too. Take a deeper dive in our announcement coverage.

