Samsung merges its mobile business w/ TVs and other consumer electronics

Samsung is one of the biggest tech companies in the world, with its products in everything from smartphones to washing machines. This week, Samsung has announced that it will merge its mobile phone business with that of other consumer electronics in a major corporate shakeup that brings two new CEOs.

Announced on Samsung’s newsroom, this move to merge the company’s mobile sector with those in charge of TVs and other consumer electronics is positioned as a way to “strengthen [Samsung’s] business competitiveness,” and it comes with a new list of CEOs.

Samsung has placed Jong-Hee Han, the former head of its TV business, in the role of co-CEO in charge of smartphones and consumer electronics. Han was an important player in building up Samsung’s place in the TV industry, but Han has never worked on mobile devices.

JH Han is a leading expert in TV research and development and has played a major role in the Company achieving the top position in global TV sales for the 15th consecutive year. He is expected to strengthen the synergies among the different businesses in the SET Division and help drive new businesses and technologies.

On the other hand, Kyehyun Kyung will fill the role of co-CEO in charge of chips and components. Kyung is an expert in semiconductor design.

Kyehyun Kyung, who has been the CEO of Samsung Electro-Mechanics, is an expert in semiconductor design, having previously been the head of Samsung Electronics’ Flash Product & Technology Team as well as part of the DRAM Design Team. He is expected to help maintain the Company’s semiconductor leadership and lead innovation in the components business.

