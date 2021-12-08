Here’s everything new in Android 12L Beta 1 [Gallery]

For the first time in four years, Google is releasing a mid-cycle update to Android that’s primarily aimed at foldables, tablets, and Chrome OS. Android 12L Beta 1 is the first release available on actual devices, specifically Pixel phones.

Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into all of the new Android 12L features and changes currently live in the first beta. (The newest updates will be at the top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.)

Google is planning to release 12L “early next year.” There are two more betas before that occurs.

Button for auto-daily wallpapers is now much more obvious

‘Themed icons’ toggle mercifully fixed

Buggy Now Playing notification

Tweaked Sound & vibration sheet

Divider lines removed

Better spacing

“Settings” button

Fullscreen widget sheet from homescreen + new ‘Weather’ grouping in Widgets list

A button for ‘Clear all’ in Recents

“Internet” and “Screen record” are no longer docked to the top/bottom of the screen

Nearby Share is still bottom sheet

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: