Motorola Edge X30 goes official w/ Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 144Hz display, more

The Motorola Edge X30 has been officially unveiled in China, and in the process become the first Android phone to launch with the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

While we await a smartphone to come to global markets with the latest chipset, the Motorola Edge X30 has some interesting hardware on offer. Measuring in at 6.7 inches, it packs in a FHD+ 144Hz OLED screen with a “Special Edition” touting an under-display camera version but a “traditional” punch-hole notch variant is also available (via Android Authority).

Joining the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset is 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB of internal storage. The battery weighs in at 5,000mAh with fast-charging support at up to 68W. At the rear of the Motorola Edge X30, there is a triple camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel main sensor, 50-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The selfie camera is said to be rated at a whopping 60-megapixels, but it’s unclear if the sensor is used for all versions of this device.







No mention was made of just which Android version will be running on the Motorola Edge X30, but we are hoping that Android 12 will come out of the box should it be made available outside of China. With conversions, the pricing appears to be very enticing for such a high-spec smartphone.

Pricing starts at just 3,199 yuan (~$502) for the 8GB/256GB model while the 12GB/256GB version will cost 3,399 yuan (~$533). The Motorola Edge X30 Special Edition is priced at 3,999 yuan (~$627). Both the Edge X30 and Edge X30 Special Edition are set to go on sale in China from December 15.

