LastPass working on a ‘delightful’ mobile app as it becomes an independent company

Password managers are an excellent tool to help secure your online life, but they vary quite a bit in quality. LastPass has long been a reliable option, but its app has fallen behind the competition. Today, LastPass announced that it would become an independent company and, along with that, plans to redesign its mobile apps.

LogMeIn, the former owner of LastPass, announced today that the app would be spun off into its own company “amid strong market demand.”

The change won’t see any immediate changes for customers – the company assures there will be no changes to accounts or data – but in time, LogMeIn and LastPass say that the new structure will result in LastPass accelerating its growth and speeding up the arrival of new features and other updates.

In a separate post, LastPass details what to expect, specifically calling out that a redesign to the app’s “mobile experience” is planned (emphasis our own):

As customers, you’ll start to see us deliver an enhanced LastPass, on an accelerated timeline. We are working on faster, seamless save and fill, a delightful mobile experience, and even more third-party integrations for businesses, among many other updates. We are expanding our support channels so we can answer your questions faster, right when you need them, and you’ll be welcomed by a new look and feel on our website. We are investing directly in areas that customers like you have told us are most important.

Just this year, LastPass shuffled its business model dramatically, heavily restricting its free tier to only allow sync across one device type.

More on LastPass & Password Managers:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: