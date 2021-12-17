Galaxy S8 series gets an extra security update, months after Samsung’s support ended

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 was a hit for the company, and years later it’s proven to be one of the better-supported flagships of its time. This week, Samsung is rolling out the November 2021 security update for the Galaxy S8, months after support was supposed to have ended.

The Galaxy S8 series was released towards the middle of 2017, with Samsung’s policy at the time not promising anything beyond the bare minimum of support. In the time since, Samsung has upped its game, promising up to four years of support for its most recent flagships.

As spotted by SamMobile, the November 2021 security patch is currently headed to both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in France, with availability probably expanding in the coming days and weeks. This isn’t the latest available patch, as Samsung has been rolling out its December update for a few weeks to other devices. Still, it’s great to see the added support for these popular phones, especially several months after we thought Samsung’s support had ended.

The updated build is rolling out now with build version number G95xFXXUCDUK1. As mentioned, it’s only available in France for the time being.

