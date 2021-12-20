Deals: Samsung Galaxy Buds from $101, last-minute holiday Chromebook sale, more

All of today’s best deals are up for the taking and headlined by the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds on sale from $101. That’s alongside some last-minute holiday Chromebook deals and TicWatch E3 Wear OS Smartwatch at $160. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Buds on sale from $101

With time running out to secure a gift for someone on your list, Amazon is starting out the week by discounting the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro in several styles to $130. While you’d typically pay $200, today’s offer amounts to one of the best discounts yet at 35% off. This is also the first notable discount since Black Friday and a rare chance to score almost all of the styles on sale. Living up to the feature set you’d expect from a pro pair of earbuds, Samsung’s flagship releases arrive with active noise cancellation that pairs with spatial audio and the coveted true wireless design. On top of seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset, there’s also 28-hour playback thanks to the Qi-enabled charging case, too. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review.

Save even more cash by ditching some of those more flagship-caliber features noted above by going with the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. Right now these are also seeing a discount at Amazon, dropping to $101 from the usual $150 price tag. Delivering one of the best prices yet at 33% off, the Galaxy Buds 2 arrive with a lighter design and improved battery life as well as an Earbud fit test for getting the best ANC seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review.

Last-minute Chromebook deals now live

Amazon is offering up to 41% off a range of Chromebook, gaming and desktop monitors, laptops, and some Samsung Galaxy accessories. You can score the 14-inch ASUS Chromebook CX1 1.1 GHz/4GB/64GB for $210. Regularly $280, this is the lowest we have tracked at Amazon on this configuration with 64GB storage and the 14-inch IPS full HD 1920×1080 NanoEdge Display. Powered by the Intel Celeron N3350 processor, this is a great option for classwork or casual browsing with a military-grade build, up to 12-hour battery life, two USB-C ports, a pair of USB-A ports, and a microSD card slot for expandable storage.

TicWatch E3 delivers Wear OS with holiday discount

The official Mobvoi Amazon storefront is now offering its TicWatch E3 Wear OS Smartwatch for $160. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, the lowest price of the month, and the second-best all-time.

As one of the only wearables from the brand slated to be updated with Wear OS 3, the recent TicWatch E3 arrives with a streamlined design that delivers a circular 1.3-inch screen. Alongside being able to showcase notifications from your smartphone, it has a bevy of fitness tracking features like heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking to keeping tabs on blood/oxygen saturation, stress, and more. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look, too.

