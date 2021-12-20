Does your Pixel 6 have the December 2021 update yet? [Poll]

One of the biggest selling points of Google’s Pixel device is that they get quick and timely updates, but the past few months have seemingly put a break in that streak. This month, it seems like a lot of Pixel 6 owners have yet to see the December 2021 update which includes the latest Feature Drop. Do you have it yet?

Google started rolling out the December 2021 update with the latest security patch on the first Monday of this month, as per the usual schedule. However, the update was oddly delayed by roughly a week for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and Google didn’t disclose the exact reason for the delay.

Not long after the update started rolling out, though, user reports started cropping up with various issues. Experiences vary, of course, with some not seeing any problems at all. Others weren’t so lucky. The update seemed to be especially troublesome in Europe, where a large number of Pixel 6 owners are seeing signal strength devastated following the patch.

What’s making this all more confusing is that, for many it seems, the update just isn’t showing up. My own Pixel 6 Pro, a retail unit, hasn’t seen the update arrive while using a dual-SIM setup with Google Fi and Verizon. Derek Wise, an editor for our network whose byline is often over on Space Explored and 9to5Mac, also hasn’t seen the update arrive yet on a Pixel 6 using AT&T. 9to5Mac’s Parker Ortolani similarly lacked the update on Mint Mobile. All of those examples are from the US, but meanwhile our Damien Wilde out in the UK saw the update arrive pretty quickly on his Pixel 6 Pro.

I took to Twitter to express what feels like disbelief that 20 days into the month I haven’t gotten the update. I clearly wasn’t alone with over a dozen people replying with the same situation.

It’s really not clear why this month’s update seems so delayed on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices. Could it be because of the reported issues? Seems possible! Often these delays are due to a carrier holding up the review process, but with unlocked devices using so many different carriers, that doesn’t seem likely here.

So, has the December 2021 update arrived on your Pixel 6 yet?

Of course, for those who are impatient and just really want to get the update, sideloading is always an option. The process isn’t very difficult, but it’s a little crazy to think that a phone known for getting timely updates is delaying things to the point where manual installation is actually attractive.

