Deals: OnePlus 9 Pro sees $219 discount, Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go $250, more

All of today’s best deals include a $219 discount on OnePlus 9 Pro. That’s alongside the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go at $250 and Galaxy Watch 3 at an Amazon low. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon clears out OnePlus 9 Pro with $219 discount

Amazon is now offering the unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone for $850. Normally fetching $1,069, today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen since Black Friday, a match of the second-best price, and within $50 of the all-time low.

Delivering flagship specs for less, the OnePlus 9 Pro arrives with a Snapdragon 888 SoC at the center of the experience. Other highlights take the form of a Hasselblad-backed 5-sensor camera array as well as a 6.7-inch 120Hz 1080p display to view all of your shots on, as well as 65W Warp Charge for quickly refueling. So if the all-new OnePlus 10 series don’t catch your attention, today’s sale is all the more notable. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go delivers 12-hour battery and Wi-Fi 6

Amazon is currently discounting the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go to $250. Matching the second-best price to date from its usual $300 going rate, you’re looking at $50 in savings alongside coming within $5 of the all-time low set once before. Perfect for tagging along to the classroom or just getting some work done away from the desk, Galaxy Chromebook Go arrives with a lightweight design that still delivers a 14-inch display and plenty of other notable features. Its Wi-Fi 6 support pairs with USB-C, 32GB of storage, and 12-hour battery life to round out the package. Dive into our launch coverage for all of the details and then head below for more.

Score Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 at the Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm GPS for $280. Normally fetching as much as $430, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings, is the best since September, and matching the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, you’d pay $340 for the comparable Galaxy Watch 4 model.

As the now previous-generation wearable from Samsung, Galaxy Watch 3 arrives with a 45mm circular OLED display and rotating bezel. Compared to the newer model, you’re looking at more stylish leather straps to pair with the two-day battery life. You’ll be able to monitor heart rate, SPO2, VO2 Max, and even take ECG readings. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

