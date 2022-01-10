Android 13 will allegedly allow apps to transfer media to nearby devices with a ‘tap’

While Android 12 is still rolling out to most folks, Google is deep in development on Android 13. According to a new report, Google is adding a “tap-to-transfer” feature to Android 13 for moving media between devices.

Android Police obtained UI demos made by Google to show off a new “Media TTT” feature debuting in Android 13. The feature will apparently allow devices running Android 13 to transfer media from their phone to a nearby speaker or other device simply by getting near that source.

When used, this feature will apparently show a “chip” notification at the top of the display as a user approaches a compatible source, with an “undo” button appearing to reverse a mistaken transfer of media.

There are a lot of unknowns with this feature, but it appears to work a lot like what Apple recently enabled with iPhones and HomePod devices. On Apple’s side, the feature works using the “U1” chip, a fancy term for ultra wide-band. That same tech is starting to show up in some Android devices, including the Pixel 6 Pro and Samsung’s latest flagships, but is far from mass adoption.

It also seems possible given the “tap” description that Google could have plans to use NFC for this feature. In any case, it’s unclear at this point if this new feature will work with other Android phones, speakers, TVs, smartwatches, or a mix of everything.





Regardless of the finer details, this is certainly an exciting idea, and one reason to get excited for Android 13’s debut in the coming months.

