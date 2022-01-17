Supposed Oppo Find X5 Pro hands-on images suggest Hasselblad camera partnership

A small series of supposed Oppo Find X5 Pro hands-on images suggest that the upcoming flagship may come with a Hasselblad branding, with some specifications also similarly confirmed.

We’ve already been given a glimpse of the device courtesy of renders, but it appears that, like the OnePlus 9 and 10 series, the Oppo Find X5 Pro is set to come with a Hasselblad-branded camera setup. If this is the case, it might not come as a huge shock given the slow merge of the OnePlus and Oppo development and software teams over the past 12 months.

These images come from a member of the CoolAPK forum and shared more widely on Twitter by Abhishek Yadav and showcase a white Oppo Find X5 Pro device that matches the previously leaked @OnLeaks renders, while there is a prominent “Hasselblad” logo etched in a vertical position along the right side of the rear panel.

#OPPO Find X5 Pro – Snapdragon 8 Gen1

– 2K 120HZ refresh rate LTPO 2.0 display

– 50MP IMX766 OIS + 50MP IMX766 + 13MP S5K3M5

– 5000mAh battery

80 watt wired charging

50 watt wireless charging Actual Source:https://t.co/IGsScfYEsN pic.twitter.com/TTCaVuVbWZ — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) January 17, 2022

While the hands-on images will undoubtedly prove interesting, some of the shared specifications also match those that have recently been circulating online. The Oppo Find X5 Pro is, therefore, expected to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with MariSilicon X NPU – which is also etched into the triple camera setup.

The device is also expected to include a 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO display, 50-megapixel main camera, 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 ultra-wide, and 13-megapixel tertiary sensor. This report also suggests that the selfie camera will be rated at 32-megapixels, and we’ll see a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support and 50W wireless charging.

