Pixel 6 owners can expect a fix for external DAC compatibility in the coming months

While Google’s Pixel 6 series launched to acclaim, both phones have been affected by some issues since their October launch. One area that Pixel 6 seemingly has trouble with is with external audio DACs, but a fix is coming.

Not long after launch, some users found that Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro weren’t fully compatible with some external DACs.

A DAC is a digital-to-audio converter that can take digital audio and output it to an analog signal, which can then be used by audio gear. Traditionally, these devices are only used by those who consider themselves audiophiles, so this is certainly a niche issue, but one Google should definitely patch up.

With Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the problem with using an external DAC seems to come down to certain apps, such as Poweramp, crashing. Some users have also reported that the issue outputs a loud screeching noise, which is sure to be unpleasant when wearing a pair of headphones. Tweaking some settings seems to help in some cases, but there are clearly some problems going on.

As spotted by the folks over at Android Police the other day, Google has now confirmed that it is working on a fix for external DAC compatibility with Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but it will be some time until the fix arrives. One of Google’s community managers confirmed on Reddit that a fix for this issue is coming this summer. While it’s great that Google has figured out a patch, that timeline certainly isn’t ideal, but there’s always a chance the timeline is accelerated behind the scenes.

Hey GbEBliss. We’re sorry you’ve been experiencing this issue, and thank you for reporting it. We’ve identified a fix and will roll it out this coming summer.

