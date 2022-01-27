G Suite legacy free edition users will get ‘no-cost’ transfer option, presumably to Gmail address 

The migration from “G Suite legacy free edition” continues today with Google quietly noting that it will offer the ability to transfer “your non-Google Workspace paid content and most of your data to a no-cost option.”

As spotted by Ars Technica on the “Upgrade from G Suite legacy free edition” support page, “non-Google Workspace paid content” presumably refers to everything from paid Android apps to movies, TV shows, and eBooks from the Play Store that people have bought over the years. Meanwhile, Google Fi MVNO customers have also expressed concerns.

As of the initial announcement last week, people that did not want to start paying for Workspace (starting at $6/user/month, though there are “deep, region-based discounts starting at 50% for the first twelve months”) could only export their data via Google Takeout.

The company then hinted that it would be an alternative for non-business users of G Suite legacy free edition that might possibly take the form of a new Workspace tier for individuals with many accounts, e.g. for a family. Of course, this presumable offering will most likely still require payment, though maybe not as much.

It makes a great deal of sense for Google to offer a no-cost option that’s better than Takeout, which would not let you keep access to paid content. The company says this “new option won’t include premium features like custom email or multi-account management.”

From the description we have today, Google seems to be describing an option to transfer a G Suite legacy free edition account to a regular, hopefully, @gmail.com address. Affected users will be able to “evaluate this option prior to July 1, 2022 and prior to account suspension.”

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: