Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 having issues with T-Mobile’s network, breaking data and calls for some

- Feb. 8th 2022 10:52 am PT

0

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is our favorite foldable right now, but it turns out the device is having some network issues on T-Mobile following recent updates.

Some Galaxy Z Fold 3 owners have reported that, following updates to Android 12 and subsequent security patches, network connectivity on T-Mobile is severely degraded. Reports from Reddit show that owners on T-Mobile are losing cell signal, effectively cutting the phone off from texts and calls. The issue appears to be happening on some other carriers, but primarily on T-Mobile. Another thread on T-Mobile’s forums shows more Fold 3 owners with these network problems.

While the root cause here is not clear, it seems as though hardware may be involved.

We obtained a T-Mobile memo sent to the carrier’s employees, confirming that the issue is known and being investigated. T-Mobile said in the memo that the issue is affecting a “small number” of customers.

In the meantime, T-Mobile, according to the memo, is telling employees to direct customers to their local retail store for support and/or a device exchange. This includes returning the Fold 3 for another device, even outside of the usual 14-day “Buyer’s Remorse” return window. T-Mobile is specifically directing these employees to exchange the Fold with a different device entirely.

T-Mobile was not immediately available for comment.

From the public reports of this issue, a hardware replacement appears to fix the problem. One temporary fix seems to be putting the phone in airplane mode, then switching back, but it doesn’t seem as though there’s a permanent fix yet.

