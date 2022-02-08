Deals: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE falls to new low of $500, OG Pixel Stand $29, more

All of today’s best deals include the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE falling to a new low of $500. That’s alongside the official Google Pixel Stand at $29 and Lenovo’s Smart Frame for $200 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch.

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE 5G smartphone falls to new low

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $500. Normally fetching $650, today’s offer delivers a new all-time low at $25 under our previous mention and 24% off.

While not the new S21 FE that just launched and is also currently on sale, this now previous-generation smartphone arrives with an even more affordable price tag. Its 5G connectivity pairs with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, all-day battery life, and expandable microSD card storage. Around the back, Samsung has packed in a triple-sensor camera array that touts 30X Space Zoom to complete the package. There’s also plenty of extra insight in our hands-on review.

Google’s official OG Pixel Stand 10W Qi charger returns to low of $29

Woot is currently offering the official previous-generation Google Pixel Stand 10W Qi Charger for $29. Normally fetching $40, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low at 28% off. Whether you just recently picked up the Pixel 6 or are still rocking an older Google handset, adding the brand’s official wireless charging stand into the mix is a great way to upgrade your charging setup.

It sports a premium design alongside the ability to dish out 10W of power to your handset and is compatible with the Pixel 3 and up. Google Pixel Stand will also turn your device into a digital photo frame, Nest camera monitor, alarm clock, and more. Even though this isn’t the all-new second-generation model, it’s still worth a look at today’s low price.

Lenovo’s Smart Frame sees 50% discount to $200

Amazon is currently offering the Lenovo 21.5-inch Smart Frame for $250. Typically fetching $400, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at $150 off, plus the lowest since back in December. If Amazon’s recent unveiling of the new Echo Show 15 has you thinking of adding a smart display to the kitchen or family room, the Lenovo Smart Frame should fill the void for Assistant users. Sporting a 21.5-inch 1080p display, it can display personal photos, digital works of art, and more alongside integrating with both Alexa and Assistant. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

