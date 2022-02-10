Google working to make Material You dynamic color consistently available across all devices 

Android 12 introduced a brand new design language, and Google is working to make sure it’s consistently adopted by all OEMs. For the benefit of app developers, the company announced today that Material You dynamic color is specifically coming to Android devices from Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, realme, Xiaomi, and Tecno.

Calling dynamic color the “star of the show,” Google very much wants to boost Android’s ability to pick a wallpaper and have it consistently theme everything on your phone.

To encourage third-party app adoption, the company explained today how it’s working with OEM partners (including those beyond the seven announced today) to “ensure that key design APIs, especially around dynamic color, work consistently across the Android ecosystem so developers can have peace of mind and users can benefit from a cohesive experience.” Major first-party services on Android have been mostly updated with some exceptions.

We want to make sure that you, our developers, have the confidence to join us on the journey and bring a more personal look and feel to users through your apps.

Google called personalization a “definition trait of Android” that will be expanded over the coming years. As an example today (seen above), it showed Gmail across various flagships.

The company linked to several design resources that it says were also used by first-party apps to “bring the color story to life on their branded experiences.” Google is taking feedback on the Material Android issue tracker.

To better help you understand how to implement dynamic color and fit it into your overall brand story, the Material team has published the comprehensive Customizing Material article with codelabs and guides to get started with Views or Jetpack Compose. Watch for ongoing updates to Material Theme Builder and Material Color Utilities in the coming months to provide you with the tools you need for design and implementation.

