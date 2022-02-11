Deals: Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 $150 off, Chromecase with Google TV $40, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by Samsung’s latest Galaxy Chromebook 2 at $150 off. That’s alongside the latest Chromecast with Google TV and ongoing Galaxy S22/+/Ultra handset pre-orders. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch.

Deals: Galaxy Chromebook 2 $150 off, Chromecase with Google TV $40, more

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 i3/8GB/128GB for $549. Down from the usual $699 price tag, today’s offer is matching the previous holiday discounts at $150 off while marking the lowest we’ve seen since August of last year.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook 2 arrives with a 13.3-inch 4K QLED touchscreen display that’s backed by folding 2-in-1 design. You’ll find Wi-Fi 6 support and a backlit keyboard, as well, with the added perk of microSD and two USB-C ports. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage

Chromecast with Google TV on sale for first time in months

Several retailers are now offering the Google Chromecast with Google TV for $40, including Adorama, Best Buy, and Walmart. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside the second-best price to date at within $1 of the holiday discount over two months ago.

Google’s latest streaming media player arrives with 4K HDR playback of all your favorite content, be it from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, or even Apple TV+. The Google TV features step up from what we’ve seen from Android TV in the past to deliver a convenient place to peruse, search, and find new shows to watch. Get a better idea of what to expect from the home theater upgrade in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S22/+/Ultra handsets see pre-order discounts

Just after being officially unveiled by Samsung yesterday, we’re now tracking the very first cash discount on the all-new Galaxy S22 Ultra. Right now at Amazon, you can score the unlocked 256GB model for $1,200. That’s down from the usual $1,300 price tag in order to save you $100 and mark the first notable price cut yet. While there are some ongoing carrier promotions you can check out right here, this is your first chance to save some actual cash on the all-new handset.

As the new flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as last year’s model. New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect and you can also save on the other Galaxy S22 series handsets right here.

