What’s on Google TV: Hulu will lose NBC shows this year, ‘Daredevil’ and others leaving Netflix

Google TV’s goal is to make it easy for you to find the content you want without worrying about what app it’s on. That strength may be put to the test in the coming months, as NBC is preparing to remove its content from Hulu and the Marvel shows, including “Daredevil,” are about to leave Netflix.

Netflix is losing its original Marvel shows, including ‘Daredevil’

Just a few months after a resurgence in popularity of Daredevil thanks to other recent Marvel projects, Netflix is about to lose its entire catalog of original Marvel shows. What’s on Netflix confirmed that Netflix will remove all of its Marvel shows on March 1, including:

Daredevil

Jessica Jones

Luke Cage

Iron Fist

The Defenders

The Punisher

Marvel and Netflix had already ended their deal to produce these shows, which started with the first season of Daredevil back in 2015. The final season of Jessica Jones was the last series to arrive in mid-2019. It’s unclear where the shows are headed next, but given Disney’s claim to the characters and the mature tones of the series, Hulu seems like an obvious home.

Netflix shows this notice on Daredevil and other shows from the Marvel deal

Google TV highlights content for Black History Month

February is Black History Month, and Google TV is honoring the event by highlighting content. Google TV’s featured row is showcasing two films:

King Richard

Summer of Soul

Meanwhile, a “Black music that’s made an impact” row highlights some musicals and documentaries.

Amazing Grace

Twenty Feet from Stardom

Beats, Rhymes & Life

The Miles Davis Story

The Amazing Nina Simone

Miss Sharon Jones!

Tina

…and more

Through its official Twitter account this week, Disney confirmed that its original series Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on the streaming service on May 25. Meanwhile, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story will arrive on Disney+ on March 2. West Side Story will also be available on HBO Max that same day.

Disney+ also made some notable additions to its catalog this week with the addition of some ABC shows including Black-ish.

Disney+ also tested out live content this week amid the Oscars Nominations. Disney explained in a statement:

We performed a test for live streaming capabilities on Disney+ in the U.S. with this morning’s Academy Award nominations. We are pleased with the results and will continue to test as part of our ongoing and iterative approach to deliver the best user experiences to consumers.

CordCuttersNews highlighted a Disney+ page which hints that sports content from ESPN may eventually be streamed on Disney+.

NBC content set to leave Hulu and be exclusive to Peacock

According to a new report from The Wall Street Journal, NBC Universal is “finalizing” plans to pull its content from the mostly Disney-owned Hulu service, and shift the content over to its own Peacock streaming service. The new deal would see content from NBC no longer available the next day after it premieres on Hulu. Some affected shows include Saturday Night Live and The Voice.

