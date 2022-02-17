Samsung doesn’t include a charger with the Galaxy Tab S8 series; even the iPad does that

- Feb. 17th 2022 9:23 am PT

0

Over the past two years, chargers have disappeared from the box on most flagship smartphones. Now, the same is happening to tablets, as Samsung has stopped including a charger with the Galaxy Tab S8.

The Galaxy S21 series was Samsung’s first batch of smartphones to ship without a charging brick in the box, following the example of the iPhone 12 series launched a few months prior. Samsung was ridiculed at the time, as it had previously mocked Apple’s decision in social media posts. The rationale claimed by Samsung and others engaging in the removal of included chargers is usually that, along with being better for the environment, most people already have a charger on hand from an old device or another, larger device such as a laptop or tablet.

As pointed out by Dan Seifert from The Verge, the Galaxy Tab S8 (and the other two models) ships without a charging brick in the box.

Sure enough, on Samsung’s website, a “What’s in the box” section confirms that there’s no included charger with the Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, or S8 Ultra – only a USB-C cable, ejector tool for the SD card slot, and the S Pen.

By contrast, Apple, the company that started this whole trend, does include a charger with every single iPad it currently sells. That goes for everything from the base-model iPad to the top-tier iPad Pro.

Samsung sells its 45W-capable USB-C charging brick from its online store for a whopping $49.99, though the brick is currently out of stock. Luckily, it’s not hard to get that same product from Amazon for considerably less, and other companies like Anker sell equally powerful chargers for a better value as well.

Despite the loss, Samsung’s latest tablets do seem quite popular, with US demand forcing the company to pause pre-orders as shipping dates have slipped. In his initial hands-on with the series, our Damien Wilde called the Tab S8 series “more interesting” than the S22 series.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3
The best Android smartphones

The best Android smartphones