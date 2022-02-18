Stadia Changelog: Chorus is the latest free demo on Stadia, Cyberpunk 1.5 update, more

Google is adding another game to Stadia’s collection of free demos, with Chorus now offering a free trial on the platform. Here’s what else happened this week on Stadia.

Stadia Changelog is a weekly series on 9to5Google where we round up some of the Stadia news that we wouldn’t otherwise be able to talk about. This includes a roundup of which new games were released on Stadia during the week, which games saw updates and patches, new games either confirmed or speculated for the platform, and more. Come back every Friday, and don’t forget to check out Bandwidth, our weekly look at the rest of the cloud gaming world, including GeForce Now, Luna, and more.

New games on Stadia

Two new games were released on Google Stadia this week, both previously announced. Neither game is available on Stadia Pro, but My Hero One’s Justice 2 is currently discounted by 50%.

So far in 2022, Google Stadia has added eight new games. In 2021, Google delivered 107 to Stadia, and the company promises at least 100 new games during this calendar year.

Games coming to Stadia

This week, there were no official announcements of new games coming to Stadia, and no hints of games potentially on their way.

You can play a Chorus demo free on Stadia

Live now on Google Stadia, the game Chorus is available as a free demo. The demo was also launched on Xbox consoles this week.

You don’t need to pay for Stadia Pro or buy anything else on the platform to try out the Chorus demo, but you do have to make a Stadia account and, in turn, enter your credit card info. This is in contrast to a lot of other Stadia-powered demos, which don’t require any account at all. The perk for the Chorus demo on Stadia, though, is that it sticks around in your library and can be replayed.

Cyberpunk 1.5 update

The latest in a long line of needed updates, Cyberpunk has released its 1.5 patch which includes apartments, appearance customization, new poses in photo mode, and more. On PlayStation and Xbox consoles, this update delivers next-gen graphics too. On Stadia, the patch delivers support for wider field-of-view to match other platforms.

You can see the full changelog here.

Jackbox Party Pack 7 is free this weekend

As announced last week, Jackbox Party Pack 7 has gone free on Google Stadia, at least for a few days. Available now and through Monday morning, Jackbox Party Pack 7 is available for free on Stadia, but requires Stadia Pro.

The game is also currently on sale for $17.99 for Pro subscribers.

Rainbow Six Extraction ‘Spillover’

Ubisoft’s first expansion to Rainbow Six Extraction has gone live on Stadia, titled “Spillover.”

Spillover is available now for no additional cost! Add Zofia to your roster and jump into the new limited-time in-game event and unlock exclusive rewards.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: