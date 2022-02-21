The OnePlus 10 Pro snapped in half during a durability test [Video]

The OnePlus 10 Pro still has no US release date, but the phone’s release in China is offering plenty of insight into what to expect. Unfortunately, it looks like durability on the OnePlus 10 Pro may not be ideal – a bend test snapped the phone in half.

During a routine stop by JerryRigEverything, the OnePlus 10 Pro had some … odd revelations. The video’s host, Zach, noted almost immediately that the pre-applied screen protector, a common offering for OnePlus phones, had a strong “hairspray” smell. The screen underneath, though, held up as usual – scratches at level 6 on the Mohs scale, and deeper grooves at a level 7.

The flame test, in which a lighter is held up to the display, also went off without much trouble. The phone lasted 40 seconds before any damage set in. The fingerprint sensor, which is still optical, also still worked despite scratches.

But then, things took a serious turn for the worst – a simple bend test almost immediately ended with the OnePlus 10 Pro bending and its back glass plate cracking. On a second test bending from the other side, the OnePlus 10 Pro snapped in half entirely.

Yikes.

Opening up the back of the phone, which was exceptionally easy given the circumstances, shows why this happened. Due to the size and placement of the battery, only the aluminum side rails support the phone against being bent/snapped, with the volume button along that area making matters worse.

