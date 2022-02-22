Area 120 releases Checks to help Android, iOS app developers with privacy compliance 

“Checks” is the latest project from Google’s Area 120 incubator to help developers of mobile apps “create a safer digital ecosystem by simplifying the path to privacy compliance.”

This “privacy platform” is aimed at detailing an application’s data collection and sharing behaviors to highlight “potential compliance issues under regulations like GDPR and CCPA.” It looks at changes to Software Developer Kits (SDKs) included in an app, with Checks sending email alerts when they are detected. Google says it will provide “actionable insights in simple language” and links to learn more.

Checks is meant to be collaborative, and it’s meant for everyone from engineers to business and legal employees at a company. Included tools cover Store Disclosure Creation, Compliance Monitoring (of privacy policies), and Data Monitoring (SDKs).

Actionable insights are available to all key stakeholders on your team; whether they’re developers, app portfolio managers, or legal counsel. The result is a cost-effective way to build privacy compliance, reduce legal and reputational risk, and enhance trust and security for end users.

Set-up doesn’t require any technical integrations. On Android, Checks involves signing in with your Google Account, providing the Google Play app ID, and answering some questions. After verifying access, your apps will be analyzed and a report generated. Checks also works with iOS (and the App Privacy report) section, but there’s additional help with Google Play’s upcoming Data safety section.

Checks is a freemium SaaS (software as a service) product, but additional paid Core, Premium, and Enterprise tiers are offered. You can request early access today.

Over the past two years, our team has spent time listening to feedback from hundreds of mobile app developers on their approach to privacy, and partnered closely with 40 highly-engaged early adopters to refine our product and roadmap.

