iQOO 9 Pro delivers Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 120W charging, and a bigger fingerprint sensor

- Feb. 23rd 2022 7:05 am PT

Vivo-backed brand iQOO just announced its latest flagship, the iQOO 9 Pro with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, super fast charging, and a neat design. Here’s what you need to know.

iQOO is a smartphone brand primarily focused on the Indian market, usually launching flagship-tier, performance-focused devices with slightly lower costs compared to others.

In the case of the iQOO 9 Pro, that manifests as a smartphone with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and a 6.78-inch 1440p, 120Hz OLED display. The phone further has a 4,700 mAh battery that can be charged at speeds up to a whopping 120W, and with wireless charging that goes up to 50W on specialized chargers.

Meanwhile, in the camera department, the iQOO 9 Pro packs a 50MP primary camera that has a “gimbal” stabilization system. That main camera is backed up by a 50MP fisheye ultrawide camera, a 16MP telephoto lens, and a 16MP front-facing camera.

The phone further ships with Android 12 and Vivo’s “Funtouch” skin over top, all wrapped up in a unique design. iQOO partnered with BMW Motorsports for a unique racing-inspired design, too.

One key point of the phone, too, is its use of a much larger and faster fingerprint sensor. iQOO says the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor is over 11x the size of past models (578 square-millimeters) and can be registered with just a single tap. After setup, unlocking apparently takes just 0.2 seconds.

iQOO 9 Pro has a cost of Rs. 64,990 (~$870) for its base model (8GB RAM) and jumps to Rs. 69,990 (~$940) for its top-tier model. Meanwhile, the standard iQOO 9 comes in at a more affordable Rs. 42,990 (~$580) starting price. That lesser model has a very similar design, but with a smaller 6.56-inch 1080p display, 48MP primary camera, and no wireless charging.

