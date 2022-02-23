Verizon’s Visible unexpectedly terminated accounts that apparently ‘violated’ terms of recent promotion

Cellular plans in the US are far from cheap, but there are some good deals out there. Verizon’s Visible has become a favorite by offering one of the best networks in the US, unlimited data, and affordable prices. However, following a recent promotion, some Visible account holders have unexpectedly lost their accounts.

User reports first spotted by BestMVNO and XDA revealed that Visible had terminated some new accounts out of the blue, with no warning or explanation given for the abrupt cancellation. This resulted not only in the immediate loss of service, but also the loss of a phone number, without the ability to port that number to a new carrier.

While Visible didn’t offer an explanation for this issue through its normal support channels, a common thread was Visible’s recent “2FOR22” promotion. That promotion offered the first two months of service for $22/month, down from the usual $40. The purchase of a qualifying smartphone along with continued service also opened up the option for a $200 gift card. It was surely a great offer, and it was one that convinced some users to port their numbers from previous carriers. In many reports of these unexpected account terminations, this promotion was mentioned.

Visible has since confirmed that accounts were terminated in relation to a violation of terms with this promotion. Visible said in a statement to The Verge:

Visible identified a set of accounts that were established illegitimately and in violation of our promotional terms and conditions. We terminated those accounts, but have heard from some customers who have asked us to review the decision. Our goal is to ensure that we are providing promotions and service to our legitimate members, so we are taking steps to review these escalations, and will restore service if warranted

It sounds as though some of the terminated accounts were in error, but Visible hasn’t provided any context as to what terms the users in question had violated.

Visible! Worst carrier I’ve ever used! Horrible! My number was suddenly terminated and was not able to be transferred to another carrier, unless I pay $40 dollars to do so! Their technical error but I have to pay for it! #visible @Visible @visiblecare pic.twitter.com/z7e0RDVg0Q — Mei Mei (@Meicja) February 22, 2022

