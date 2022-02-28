Deals: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE $100 off, Lenovo Duet 5 OLED Chromebook $400, more

All of today’s best deals include a $100 discount on the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. That’s alongside Lenovo’s Duet 5 OLED Chromebook at an all-time low and the brand’s Smart Clock 2 models from $45. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 FE 5G drops to all-time lows

Amazon is currently offering Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 FE 5G Android smartphones with the 128GB model marked down to $600. Typically fetching $700, today’s offer amounts to only the second notable price cut at $100 off while matching the all-time low. The elevated 256GB Galaxy S21 FE is also seeing a $100 discount, as well.

Samsung’s recent S21 FE arrived to deliver a series of the specs we typically see on the brand’s flagship handsets carried over to a more affordable package. To start, there’s a 6.4-inch AMOLED 1080p 120Hz display with an optical fingerprint sensor underneath and IP68 water-resistant coating. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review which details what to expect from the budget-friendly handset.

Lenovo’s Duet 5 OLED Chromebook returns to Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook for $400. Normally fetching as much as $500, it just dropped down from $430 in order to match the Amazon all-time low. This is also one of the first overall price cuts to date, too.

Lenovo’s latest Chromebook sets itself apart from other models on the market with a hybrid design that’s centered around a detachable keyboard. The main device packs a 13.3-inch 1080p OLED display which comes powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7c processor, 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. Onboard Wi-Fi 6 support pairs with dual USB-C ports to round out the portable workstation. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage.

Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clock 2 drop to new lows

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with Wireless Charging Dock for $65. Normally fetching $90, today’s offer is marking a new all-time low at $25 off while undercutting our previous mention by $5. Lenovo’s new second-generation Smart Clock just hit the scene in the latter half of last year and arrives powered by Google Assistant. Alongside living up to its name by doubling as an alarm clock, there’s the usual feature set you’d expect from Assistant, like smart home device control and more. Plus, you’ll find the bundled changing dock that delivers a 10W Qi pad and 2.4A USB-A port for a streamlined nightstand setup. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details or checkout the version without the charging dock at $45.

