Deals: Google 30% USB-C charging bundle $30, Wyze smart Floodlight Cam $80, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by the first discount on Google’s official 30W USB-C charging bundle. That’s alongside the Wyze Smart Outdoor Floodlight Camera at $80 and $80 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s official 30W USB-C charging bundle sees first discount

Amazon is currently offering the official Google 30W USB-C Charger and Cable for $30. Normally fetching $35, this is the very first discount since launching alongside the PIxel 6 last fall and a new all-time low.

Google’s official 30W charging bundle was designed to deliver improved refuel times to its latest 6 and 6 Pro smartphones. The compact wall adapter pairs with a 1-meter USB-C cable to complete the package, all with the official Google seal of approval attached. Our in-depth hands-on review details exactly how the charger stacks up and how it compares to third-party alternatives.

Wyze Smart Outdoor Floodlight Camera hits new all-time low

Home Depot is currently offering the Wyze Smart Outdoor Floodlight Camera for $80. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer not only marks one of the first overall discounts, but delivers a new all-time low. For comparison, you’d pay $85 direct right now with a $15 shipping charge.

Delivering a capable outdoor solution for monitoring front porch activity and more, the Wyze Floodlight Camera and its 1080p recording also steps up the security features with built-in 2,600-lumen LEDs. Alongside Alexa and Assistant integration, there’s also smartphone app support, dusk and dawn automations, and onboard motion sensors for illuminating the floodlights. Our launch coverage details all of the other smart home security features, too.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE now even more affordable

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 64GB Wi-Fi Android Tablet for $450. Normally fetching $530, you’re looking at $80 in savings and one of the best prices to date.

Delivering the most affordable version of Samsung’s latest tablet lineup, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE arrives with a 12.4-inch LCD display that’s backed by a 60Hz refresh rate. There’s also S Pen support for all those digital artists or note takers, as well as a pair of speakers to round out the media consumption feature set. Dive into our announcement coverage to get the full scope of what to expect.

