Stadia Changelog: ‘Deliver Us the Moon’ arrives in April, a few other games incoming

Alongside three new games coming to Stadia this week, Google confirmed four titles in the pipeline including Deliver Us the Moon, which comes out next month.

New games on Stadia

Three new games were released this week as a part of the March lineup for Stadia Pro. A fourth title also arrived unexpectedly just today, but is not a part of Pro. The new titles include:

So far in 2022, Google Stadia has added 12 new games. In 2021, Google delivered 107 to Stadia, and the company promises at least 100 new games during this calendar year.

Games coming to Stadia

Google this week confirmed four games coming to Stadia, with Deliver Us the Moon being the most interesting of the batch. The upcoming title is a “sci-fi” thriller that takes place on the moon while the Earth’s resources are depleted, with you playing as “Earth’s last astronaut” to save humanity. Deliver Us the Moon is set to launch on Stadia in April, but a specific release date hasn’t been mentioned yet. The game first saw its formal launch on PS4, Xbox, and PC in 2020.

Meanwhile, Google further confirmed that City Legends: The Curse of the Crimson Shadow Collector’s Edition would be coming to Stadia, also in April. Two new indie titles have also been announced in cat cafe simulator Calico and Lake, a story-driven adventure game.

The House of the Dead Remake has also been spotted on the ERSB as coming to Stadia, but there has been no official announcement just yet. The game was mentioned as coming to Stadia in May of last year, but news has been silent in the time since.

Updates

Here’s what’s next in Hitman 3

IO Interactive this week shared a new look at what’s coming to Hitman 3 over the course of March 2022, including the “Elusive Target Arcade.” You can see everything new here.

With the SEO taken care of, let’s jump into what’s coming up this month in HITMAN 3. Elusive Target Arcade has been reworked, new Arcade contracts are arriving, an Elusive Target returns and enhanced support for Contracts Mode is on the horizon.

Life is Strange: Remastered gets Stadia-specific fixes

Square Enix this week announced the first big patch for its Life is Strange: Remastered series. The patch has a lengthy changelog that includes many fixes, as well as some Stadia-specific improvements.

PC Steam/PlayStation/Stadia – First fixes to lighting and contrast in darker areas PC Steam/PlayStation/Stadia Global fix to subtitles displaying incorrectly Fixed subtitle issues displaying as strings, fixed no audio appearing in some cinematics

Stadia – Fix for audio being missing on cinematics Fix for mouse icons being shown during selfie tutorial when using a controller Audio fixes in cinematics



Stadia Pro games for March 2022 go live

Google this week released the latest batch of Stadia Pro games, as we covered earlier this week. The list includes:

More Stadia News

