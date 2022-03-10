Go beyond basic Android gaming with NVIDIA GeForce NOW [Video]

There are a ton of solid 3D titles that you can play on your Android but with cloud gaming service NVIDIA GeForce NOW you can access triple-A PC titles right in the palm of your hands.

For the first time, NVIDIA is opening up its limited RTX 3080 Membership tier to regular monthly subscribers. Previously it was limited to 6-month memberships and now you can pay a flat $19.99 per month fee to get access to the most powerful PC gaming rig in the cloud. If you play games on your Android phone and maybe feel let down by the performance of the hardware in your device then why not take a look at cloud gaming.

For a fraction of the price of an upgrade or even your monthly cell plan, you can effectively upgrade your gaming rig without needing to tear down your PC, deal with GPU scalpers and get better-than-console graphics on everything you currently own. Sure, there are good looking Android games but nothing that can offer real-time ray tracing and DLSS at native 1440p resolution at 120fps.

And because GeForce NOW gives you a high-end gaming rig at the end of an internet connection, you can log in just about anywhere and pick right up where you left off without limitations and 4K HDR graphics to boot. The reason the experience is so good is that while your phone, tablet or laptop might not have the hardware grunt, an RTX 3080-powered gaming machine in the cloud does all of the heavy lifting.

That means you can tune up the graphics rather than reduce them and if you didn’t already know, there are hundreds of free titles like Rocket League, Destiny 2, and way more you can pick up from services like Epic Games, Steam, and UPlay that wipe the floor with the best Android games.

So long as you have a stable connection, you don’t have to limit your Android gaming to mobile versions of your favorite games. Fire up GeForce NOW and stream all of the biggest titles including Cyberpunk 2077, Far Cry 6, Rainbow 6 Extraction, and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy in glorious 1440p and 120fps on Pixel 6 Pro.

Don’t take our word for it, try the GeForce NOW service for yourself by heading to geforcenow.com and to get the latest and greatest gaming news each and every week be sure to check out “GFN Thursdays.”

