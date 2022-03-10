Google Live Transcribe feature now works when offline

To help aide those that suffer from hearing impairments Google is now expanding the Live Transcribe feature to work completely offline.

An important accessibility tool, Live Transcribe offers real-time speach-to-text captions in a variety of situations with support for multiple languages and dialects. This helps facilitate real-time conversations between people who may be deaf, hard of hearing, or suffering from a hearing-related impairment. It also offers notifications of potentially risky or harmful situations based upon nearby sounds such as alarms, sirens, and baby noises.

This feature currently relies on an internet connection to function correctly and ensure that transcriptions are fast and accurate. Google has announced that the Live Transcribe feature is set to be fully functional offline without an active internet connection with an additional download. This update has been developed with the help of Gallaudet University, which is a specialist institute for people that suffer from hearing-related impairments.

Pre-installed on Pixel and Samsung devices, you can download Live Transcribe directly from the Play Store on any compatible device. From today, the Live Transcribe will offer a dedicated offline mode for use when Wi-Fi or mobile data connections are not available or are inconsistent. This is ideal for use in environments where the feature would ordinarily not be usable such as airplanes, on underground public transit, and in areas where no internet or data connections exist.

When using the app, a new “Transcribe offline” toggle can be found within the app settings. From here you’re able to use Live Transcribe fully offline and a banner will confirm the app is offline reading: “Transcription and sound events are still available.”

More on Android:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: