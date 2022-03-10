You can now subscribe to GeForce Now’s 3080 tier for one month instead of six for $19.99

Nvidia’s GeForce Now is one of the best cloud gaming services because it gives you access to games you already own on PC on other devices and often with even more power. Now, it’s easier to get the best of GeForce Now, with the 3080 tier adding a one-month subscription option.

Since its well-received debut, GeForce Now’s 3080 tier has been locked behind a six-month subscription, meaning you had to commit to paying for several months of service just to try out the new tier with its faster frame rates and lower latency. Given the $99 cost for the six-month term, it was certainly a high barrier of entry!

That changes this week, as Nvidia is now making a one-month subscription available for GeForce Now’s 3080 membership tier. One month of service comes at a cost of $19.99, a few dollars more than you’d pay for a longer subscription period.

This GFN Thursday, it’s never been easier to experience next-gen cloud gaming with the new 1-month GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership, available at just $19.99 USD.

Nvidia is further adding a one-month trial to the 3080 tier’s six-month subscription, which is also a welcome change! The 3080 membership offers up to 4K streaming on Shield TV and 1440p on PC, 120fps across PC and Android devices, eight-hour sessions, and more horsepower behind the scenes.

Nvidia also announced six new games coming to GeForce Now this week:

Buccaneers! (New release on Steam)

Distant Worlds 2 (New release on Steam)

Ironsmith Medieval Simulator (New release on Steam)

Bus Driver Simulator (Steam)

Martha is Dead (Steam)

Survival Quiz CITY (Steam)

