Stadia Changelog: Six new games on the way, Orcs Must Die 3 teases next expansion

While no new games were actually released on Stadia this week, Google did give a bit of hope for the future, with the reveal of six new titles coming as soon as next week, and Orcs Must Die 3 announced another big expansion too.

Stadia Changelog is a weekly series on 9to5Google where we round up some of the Stadia news that we wouldn’t otherwise be able to talk about. This includes a roundup of which new games were released on Stadia during the week, which games saw updates and patches, new games either confirmed or speculated for the platform, and more. Come back every Friday, and don’t forget to check out Bandwidth, our weekly look at the rest of the cloud gaming world, including GeForce Now, Luna, and more.

New games on Stadia

No new titles were added to Stadia’s library this week, beyond a few new purchase options for Rainbow Six Extraction. So far, in 2022, Google Stadia has added 12 new games. In 2021, Google delivered 107 to Stadia, and the company promises at least 100 new games during this calendar year.

Games coming to Stadia

Following months of pretty lackluster game announcements, Google this week reveal three big new titles coming to Stadia. Firstly, and most exciting, is that Cities: Skylines will be arriving on Stadia sometime this Spring — we’re betting on a May release. While the game is nearing seven years old, it remains a favorite among PC players especially, and continues to get meaningful updates.

Further, Overcooked: All You Can Eat will bring the entire Overcooked series to Stadia in April, and Golf With Your Friends will arrive the same month with its fun multiplayer action.

In other blog posts, Google confirmed that Mad Streets will be releasing on Stadia on March 15, while two new games from Ubisoft will arrive starting next week. Trivial Pursuit: Live! will be released on March 17 while Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Discovery Tour: Viking Age is coming “soon.” The latter will be free for those who purchased Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

The folks over at StadiaSource also highlighted an ERSB listing that hints that Those Who Remain is headed to Stadia.

Google also hinted recently at a potentially huge library boost. In an upcoming developer session, Google will detail a way to get “unmodified” Windows games running on Stadia, which sounds like it will ease the transition for bringing new titles to the platform. You can read more on that here.

Ubisoft’s Oddballers gets delayed

Ubisoft this week announced that its upcoming multiplayer party game Oddballers is being delayed. The game, which is slated to hit Stadia alongside other platforms, was previously set for release on March 24. As pointed out by Cloudy Games, Oddballers currently has no release date set.

Orcs Must Die 3 is getting another big expansion

Originally a Stadia exclusive, Orcs Must Die 3 has started to expand following its launch on PC and consoles. This week, Orcs Must Die 3 announced another big expansion which lands on April 7. This latest Orcs Must Die 3 expansion, “Tipping the Scales,” introduces a new race of enemies, the Tuatara which can turn invisible. New gear, skins, and five new maps (including one war) arrive with the update.

“Tipping the Scales” is presumably a paid expansion for Orcs Must Die 3, and is slated to release on Stadia alongside PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Announcing new Orcs Must Die! 3 DLC, 'Tipping the Scales' coming April 7! Five new maps including a war scenario, the new Tuatara Race, new gear, new skins, and plenty more! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Stadia, and Steam. pic.twitter.com/mAkvWoJAvE — Orcs Must Die! (@OrcsMustDie) March 10, 2022

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Ragnarok

The latest expansion to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has officially arrived in “Ragnarok.” The expansion costs is available in a bundle with the Twilight Pack for $39.99 on the Stadia Store, but you can also buy it with the core game for $99.99.

Dead by Daylight is free to play, no Pro subscription required

Through March 14, Dead by Daylight is completely free on Google Stadia for all players, no Pro subscription required. Any progress made during the free weekend can be kept by purchasing the game at any time after the free weekend ends. The game is currently on sale for just $9.99 through March 23.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: