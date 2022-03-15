Google casually announces Steam for Chrome OS is coming in alpha for select Chromebooks

The long-awaited availability of Steam on Chromebooks was just more or less announced (in alpha) at the 2022 Google for Games Developer Summit. That said, Google is light on availability details for the moment.

Google specifically said that the “Steam Alpha just launched, making this longtime PC game store available on select Chromebooks for users to try.” That said, no other details appear to be live this morning, but we did reveal the device list last month. As we noted at the time:

At a minimum, your Chromebook needs to have an (11th gen) Intel Core i5 or i7 processor and a minimum of 7 GB of RAM. This eliminates almost all Chromebooks but those in the upper-mid range and high end.

This effort to let users play Steam games on Chromebook is codenamed Borealis. The plan was revealed by a Googler in January of 2020, but the company has been relatively silent about it since.

Google today said “you can check that out on the Chromebook community forum.” That post is not yet live, and we’ve reached out to the company for more details.

Meanwhile, Google also said Chrome OS is getting a new “games overlay” on “select” Android titles to make them “playable with user-driven keyboard and mouse configurations on Chromebooks without developer changes.” It will launch later this year in a public beta.

This news was announced alongside a recap of Chrome OS gaming. In 2021, Android app usage on the platform grew 50% YoY and this was led by games, including those that have been optimized for Chromebooks.

Other news from the developer summit includes:

Updating…

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: