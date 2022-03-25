Bandwidth: Sony set to unveil new subscription service while GeForce Now adds new exclusives

It looks like Sony is chomping at the bit to add a new subscription service to compete with Xbox’s Game Pass. To add, GeForce Now is offering up a lot this week with a few new games, Fortnite‘s newest season, and some pretty exclusive new in-game quests.

Sony to add new subscription service very soon

In an effort to compete with Xbox’s Game Pass, it looks as though Sony may be releasing a new subscription gaming service as soon as next week, according to Bloomberg. Codenamed Spartacus, Sony’s new service is said to hit the ground running with some eye-catching titles sure to draw new and existing customers in.

The new service is also supposedly going to encompass two current services, PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus. Much like other competitive subscription services, Sony’s will have multiple tiers depending on the needs of the user. Not much more is known as of yet, but if the reports are correct, we will know all relevant details very soon in the future.

Newest Fortnite season and exclusive rewards

One of the most popular games you could possibly get into on GeForce Now would be Fortnite. It runs well with GFN’s game streaming and is a natural for the service. This week, “Resistance” makes its way onto the scene as the newest season in Fortnite.

To help maintain cover, you now have an overshield and new tactics like sprinting, mantling and more. Even board an armored battle bus to be a powerful force or attach a cow catcher to your vehicle for extra ramming power. Join the Seven in the final battle against the IO to free the Zero Point.

To add to the new and exciting, GFN members who play MapleStory and are level 30 and above will get a special treat in-game. If you log in using GeForce NOW, you’ll find a special quest that gives layers a Lil Boo Pet plus a GFN Event Box. This exclusive quest will only be around until April 28.

GeForce Now – as always – is also releasing a few new games to the cloud for streaming. Here are those titles:

Highrise City (Steam)

Fury Unleashed (Steam)

Power to the People (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Project Zomboid (Steam)

Rugby 22 (Steam)

STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town (Steam)

Other than the few exclusives, add-ons, and new games GeForce Now has made available this week, there isn’t much else in the way of cloud-based gaming news. Be sure to check out our review of the new SteelSeries Stratus+ controller, since it’s the perfect partner in crime for cloud gaming.

Microsoft Edge’s newest Linux beta supports streamed games on Steam Deck

While it may seem counterintuitive – but also genius – it’s come to light that the Steam Deck is fully capable of streaming cloud-based games for users who don’t want to take up storage on their portable gaming behemoth. Microsoft Edge’s newest Linux beta offers full support for Stadia and Xbox Cloud Gaming, and it just so happens that the Steam Deck is fully supported for that version of Microsoft’s browser.

While the process isn’t extremely straightforward and looks as though it may take some time to complete, it is very possible to get the Steam Deck operational with the browser and all the buttons, triggers, and other whistles working properly.

Shadow makes additional storage available “everywhere” now

Shadow seems to have been quite literally, lurking in the shadows as of late. Just today, Shadow announced that additional storage is now available “everywhere.” Users can add up to 2TB of storage to their virtual Shadow PC, for a cost. While the base plan starts at $29.99/month, each 256GB increment up costs $2.99.

Great news! We are happy to announce that: 🥳🎉 Additional storage is now available EVERYWHERE!!! 🎉🥳 Find out more on how to add additional storage to your Shadow here:https://t.co/FrCfi4e9YG pic.twitter.com/5IbUv4V4Vx — Shadow (@Shadow_Official) March 25, 2022

