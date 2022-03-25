Samsung, trying to dunk on Galaxy Z Fold 3’s success, says the Oppo Find N is ‘amazing’

Samsung is by far the biggest player in the foldable smartphone market today, and as such it’s usually safe to assume that if someone is praising the innovative technology, they’re referring to one of Samsung’s devices. Somewhat hilariously, though, Samsung got caught praising the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s biggest competitor, the Oppo Find N, on Twitter.

Replying to a tweet about how foldables break the stereotype of all modern smartphones being “all the same” or “boring,” Samsung called a foldable device “pretty ah-mazing.” At first glance, the book-folding nature of the device pictured is the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but the device in question was actually the Oppo Find N, the main competitor of Samsung’s foldable flagship.

Adding to the awkwardness of the situation was that the tweet in question came from Ryan Fenwick, a member of the Global Communications team for Oppo and OnePlus.

It’s a pretty hilarious interchange once you know the context, especially considering one of the replies which reminded Samsung of the crease that still occurs on Galaxy foldables, versus the Find N which uses a different hinge design to avoid that quirk.

Pretty ah-mazing! 🤩 — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) March 24, 2022

But really, it ultimately doesn’t matter that Samsung is praising its competitors. If anything, it’s a show of good faith in foldable competition!

Foldable phones are still a stunning technological achievement regardless of who actually manufactures the device. Whether it’s the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Oppo Find N, these devices truly are “ah-mazing,” and Samsung can still learn a lot from looking at Oppo’s work.

More on Foldables:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: