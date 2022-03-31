Deals: Moto razr 5G smartphone $600 off, World Backup Day discounts, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for grabs with a $600 Moto razr 5G discount. That’s alongside all of the best World Backup Day storage discounts and this ongoing TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra promotion. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Moto razr 5G sees first discount of the year at $600 off in spring sale

Motorola is now launching a new spring smartphone sale across its lineup of unlocked Android handsets. Shipping is free across the board, and Amazon is matching many of the markdowns, too. A particular highlight has to be the Motorola razr 5G 256GB at $800 in several styles. Normally fetching $1,400, this one is also matched at Amazon and on sale for the very first time this year. Matching our previous Black Friday mention, this is $600 off and an all-time low.

Harking back to those old-school flip phones from the mid-2000s, the second-generation razr smartphone arrives with much the same folding design centered around a 6.2-inch OLED display. That’s alongside 5G connectivity as well as 256GB of onboard storage and a Snapdragon 765G processor. Compared to Samsung’s latest, you’re getting a larger secondary screen on the outside as well as a notably more capable 48MP camera sensor at a lower price. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Best World Backup Day storage discounts now live

Happy World Backup Day folks. Amazon has a notable selection of storage deals featuring microSD cards, portable and internal SSDs, and more from WD, SanDisk, Samsung, and others starting at $14. We have listed some of our top picks down below but one standout is the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive at $200. This carried a $290 to $320 price tag for most of last year before dropping down to the $250 range during the holidays.

Today’s offer matches the 2022 low and is the lowest price we can find on one of the best 2TB portable SSDs out there. Data transfers at up to 1,050MB/s with support for USB 3.2 Gen 2 over USB-C and a protective rubber frame make this a solid choice for any EDC. It also has a two-meter drop rating, IP55 water and dust resistance, and features a handy carabiner loop in the top corner. Head below for plenty of notable storage deals on hard drives, microSD cards, SSDs, and more. Plus, you can save on a collection of NAS, too.

TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra will run Wear OS 3 and sees first discount to $255

The official Mobvoi storefront on Amazon is offering its TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra smartwatch for $255. Normally listed for $300, this 15% discount marks the first price drop we’ve seen for this smartwatch, and thus the new low price. Running Google Wear OS and a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra delivers “faster and smoother performance and connectivity.”

The watch monitors your heart rate, blood oxygen, sleeping patterns, stress, and more in one small package. With the Pro 3 Ultra, Mobvoi added IHB/AFiB detection and fatigue assessment. The IP68 waterproof rating means you’ll have no issue keeping this smartwatch on while swimming. There are 20+ professional sports modes the watch can track while you’re working out, and it can monitor your running routes with the built-in GPS. With a battery life of 72 hours in smart mode, you won’t have to worry if you forget to charge the watch one night. Mobvoi also claims 45 days of life in the essential mode. Be sure to check out our launch coverage for the Pro 3 Ultra.

