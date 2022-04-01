Google Photos new ‘snippets’ create even shorter video highlights

Google Photos appears to be adding a new “snippet” feature that will highlight the prominent portions of your uploading video content.

Over the past few years, the wealth of auto-generated albums and Memories collections has grown. The latest such option coming to Google Photos is that of AI-powered video snippets that are appearing within the search tab.

Spotted by Android Police, effectively snippets are created based upon what Google Photos thinks is the best moment or clip from within an uploading video. A number of reports over on Reddit suggests that this option is appearing within the “Creations” panel from within the Search panel. However, the option is now widely available and does suggest that this is part of a server-side change rather than a regular app update.

The categorization within the “Creations” panel also means that video snippets are treated like Google Photos’ other auto-generated content like collages, stylized, and animated photos. Like stylized photos, you may see a clip within the Memories or Stories carousel that will allow you to “Save snippet” to your library.

image: Android Police image: Android Police

Effectively this video snippet contains what Google Photos identifies as the most action-packed or prominent portion of a clip. However, according to AP, it can be a little bit hit or miss. We’re not yet seeing the option on any of our own test devices so are unable to test directly, but given the limited number of reports, video snippets are not exactly widely spread at present.

If you’re seeing the video snippet option in Google Photos on your device, let us know down in the comments section below.

More on Google Photos:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: