What’s on Google TV: Disney+ gets its first live series in Dancing with the Stars, more

This week, Disney+ was the center of some key news as the streaming service announced its first piece of live content in Dancing with the Stars, which starts this Fall.

YouTube TV gets The Weather Channel and more

After teasing its debut earlier this year, The Weather Channel went live on YouTube TV this week. While the streaming platform already had FOX Weather, this new addition provides more localized coverage as well as additional content.

YouTube TV also added G4 TV, Comedy TV, JusticeCentral, and Recipe TV this week.

Disney+ is adding Dancing with the Stars soon

Announced on Friday morning, Disney+ announced that the long-running ABC series Dancing with the Stars will depart its network home and move to Disney+ exclusively. When the show debuts later this year, it will be the streaming service’s first live show.

Get the Mirrorball ready. 🤩 Dancing with the Stars is moving to a new home when it returns this fall as the first LIVE series on #DisneyPlus! #DWTS 💃🕺 pic.twitter.com/CKmfgSgOZF — Disney+ (@disneyplus) April 8, 2022

In related Disney+ new, the service lost a considerable number of titles including Cinderella, Mrs. Doubtfire, Tomorrowland, Snow Dogs, and dozens of other titles under the 20th Century label and others. Some titles moved to HBO Max and other services under prior streaming contracts. CordCuttersNews has the full list of removed titles.

Finally, Disney also announced this week that Disney+ subscribers can now score a whopping 25% discount on resort stays at select locations, but the offer is only temporary. You can see more here.

Disney+ subscribers can save up to 25% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels for stays most nights July 8 through September 30, 2022.

The CW launches a new app

The CW is relaunching its app on Android TV OS and other platforms that will include the channel’s content as well as what was available on CW Seed. The new app is available now.

