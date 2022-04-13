Google Assistant Snapshot appears to finally, sadly be gone for good

After years of neglect, the spiritual successor to Google Now appears to be gone for good, with Google Assistant Snapshot disappearing widely across Android devices.

Google Assistant Snapshot was a partially hidden, often forgotten addition to the Google app and the Discover feed on the leftmost part of Android homescreens that debuted in 2018. The feature offered up the ability to pull in weather forecasts, calendar appointments, reminders, and more into one place, much like Google Now did.

Earlier this year, Google quietly announced with a notice in its app that Snapshot would be “going away,” but without a firm date. That notice arrived a few weeks after a widespread bug had prevented access to the feature for many users.

Now, as of mid-April 2022, it seems that Google Assistant Snapshot has been fully sunset. We’ve been tracking the feature’s departure, with some users seeing the Snapshot buttons in Discover and the Google app disappear early this month, but as of this evening those shortcuts appear to be gone for the majority of users. We’ve been unable to get Snapshot to appear on any of our devices including Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones across several different accounts.

