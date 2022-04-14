YouTube will stream 15 MLB games starting in May, and now in 1080p

Google and the Major League Baseball Association reached a deal last year to stream some MLB games via YouTube, and that contract has been renewed for the 2022 season. YouTube will stream 15 MLB games through May and June, and now in higher resolution.

Starting on May 5, YouTube will be streaming 15 games as a part of its “MLB Game of the Week Live on YouTube” series for 2022. The games can be found through traditional YouTube search as well as on the MLB’s channel.

This year, YouTube is streaming MLB games at a higher resolution. As CNET confirmed with Google, games will stream at 1080p, 60fps instead of the 720p, 30fps cap imposed on last season’s games. Like last year, MLB games on YouTube will include chats with “MLB Superfan YouTube creators” and streaming through YouTube TV. On the platform, games will include real-time stats and the ability to re-watch key plays.

The first seven MLB games that YouTube will stream in 2022 include the following:

Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies, Thursday, May 5 at 3:10 p.m. ET

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, May 11 at 12:35 p.m. ET

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, Friday, May 20 at 2:20 p.m. ET

Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, May 25 at 1:10 p.m. ET

Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, June 1 at 1:10 p.m. ET

Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, June 8 at 2:10 p.m. ET

Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, June 15 at 4:10 p.m. ET

We’ll update this post as YouTube confirms its remaining lineup for the 2022 MLB season.

This comes just after Apple TV+ started streaming two MLB games each Friday night. You can check out 9to5Mac for more details on those games.

