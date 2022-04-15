Mobvoi releases new Wear OS watch faces for TicWatch, but you have to pay for them [U]

Mobvoi’s TicWatch smartwatches, the Wear OS models, are getting a new batch of official watch faces. Here’s how to get them on your device.

A few new watch faces are being made available starting – Spring Sports and Dynamic Composition. Both watch faces are paid on the Play Store, and only officially work with TicWatch smartwatches running Wear OS. That includes the TicWatch Pro 3/Ultra, TicWatch E3, and others. While Mobvoi claims that these watch faces are only compatible with its own TicWatch smartwatches, the Play Store shows Fossil and Samsung Wear OS watches as eligible to install the watch faces.

The Dynamic Composition watch face shows a digital clock, date, along with a huge number of complications. There are slots for calendar appointments, heart rate, steps, walking distance, battery, calories burned, and a shortcut for calls. Dynamic Composition costs $1.49.

On the other hand, the Spring Sports watch face has a more traditional design with another digital clock, and complications for heart rate, battery, calls, and displays for steps and distance. Spring Sports costs $1.99.

Update 4/15: Mobvoi has released another set of watch faces for its TicWatch series which, yet again, can be installed on other Wear OS watches (but may lose functionality on some) and require you to purchase them from the Play Store.

Colorful Numbers is an info-heavy watch face with a digital clock and information including steps, battery, date, weather, heart rate, calories burned, and there are also three slots for user-chosen complications. The watch face costs $1.99.

Meanwhile, TicWatch Night is another take on the Dynamic Composition face mentioned earlier. It has a very similar look with slots for various bits of data including health and battery, as well as a digital clock on top. It also costs $1.99.

