Here’s the list of Google Chat easter egg slash commands from Hangouts

While Google Chat does a great deal to modernize Hangouts, some similarities do remain. One of the more fun overlaps is easter eggs — appropriately — with all of the classic slash commands continuing to work in Google Chat.

Slash commands are the norm for team messaging services these days, with Google Chat — and Hangouts before it — leveraging for fast and easy kaomoji insertion. In this day and age, these macro shortcuts are more useful on desktop web as Gboard on Android now has a pretty good selection (and UI picker for them).

As we noted when they came to the Messages for web client:

Japanese emoticons are a popular form of expression that cleverly leverages punctuation, spacing, and various characters to make faces and convey other feelings. However, they are a pain to type out manually given that many of the keyboard characters are not easily accessible, even on mobile.

They’re enabled by entering a forward slash “/” and then the descriptor. The slash command you entered will automatically be converted for you and the recipient. Compared to before, more than a few of the Google Chat easter eggs take advantage of emoji characters.

/algebraic | ( •◡•)| (❍ᴥ❍ʋ) /dealwithit or /sunglasses “( •_•)

( •_•)>⌐■-■

(⌐■_■)” /disapprove ಠ_ಠ /facepalm (－‸ლ) /flowerbeam ( ・◡・)つ━☆🌸🌺🌼 /happy ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ /idk ¯\(°_o)/¯ /lgtm 👍 👍 👍 /lit 🔥 🔥 🔥 /octodisco 🎶🐙🎶 /praisethesun \`[-|-]/ /puppyparty 🐕🐩🐕🙌🐩🐕🐩 /roll e.g. “rolls a die and gets 3” /shame 🔔 🔔 🔔 /shruggie ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ /success (•̀ᴗ•́)و /tableflip (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ /tableback ┬─┬ ノ( ゜-゜ノ) /that (☞ﾟヮﾟ)☞ /this ☜(ﾟヮﾟ☜) /wizard (∩ ` -´)⊃━━☆ﾟ.*･｡ﾟ /yuno ლ(ಠ益ಠლ)

