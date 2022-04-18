Here’s the list of Google Chat easter egg slash commands from Hangouts

Abner Li

- Apr. 18th 2022 2:59 pm PT

Apps & Updates
0

While Google Chat does a great deal to modernize Hangouts, some similarities do remain. One of the more fun overlaps is easter eggs — appropriately — with all of the classic slash commands continuing to work in Google Chat.

Slash commands are the norm for team messaging services these days, with Google Chat — and Hangouts before it — leveraging for fast and easy kaomoji insertion. In this day and age, these macro shortcuts are more useful on desktop web as Gboard on Android now has a pretty good selection (and UI picker for them).

As we noted when they came to the Messages for web client:

Japanese emoticons are a popular form of expression that cleverly leverages punctuation, spacing, and various characters to make faces and convey other feelings. However, they are a pain to type out manually given that many of the keyboard characters are not easily accessible, even on mobile.

They’re enabled by entering a forward slash “/” and then the descriptor. The slash command you entered will automatically be converted for you and the recipient. Compared to before, more than a few of the Google Chat easter eggs take advantage of emoji characters.

Google Chat easter egg
Google Chat easter egg
/algebraic | ( •◡•)| (❍ᴥ❍ʋ)
/dealwithit or /sunglasses “( •_•)
( •_•)>⌐■-■
(⌐■_■)”
/disapprove ಠ_ಠ
/facepalm (－‸ლ)
/flowerbeam ( ・◡・)つ━☆🌸🌺🌼
/happy ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ
/idk ¯\(°_o)/¯
/lgtm 👍 👍 👍
/lit 🔥 🔥 🔥
/octodisco 🎶🐙🎶
/praisethesun \`[-|-]/
/puppyparty 🐕🐩🐕🙌🐩🐕🐩
/roll e.g. “rolls a die and gets 3”
/shame 🔔 🔔 🔔
/shruggie ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
/success (•̀ᴗ•́)و
/tableflip (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻
/tableback ┬─┬ ノ( ゜-゜ノ)
/that (☞ﾟヮﾟ)☞
/this ☜(ﾟヮﾟ☜)
/wizard (∩ ` -´)⊃━━☆ﾟ.*･｡ﾟ
/yuno ლ(ಠ益ಠლ)

More on Google Chat:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Chat

Google Chat

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com