Here’s the list of Google Chat easter egg slash commands from Hangouts

While Google Chat does a great deal to modernize Hangouts, some similarities do remain. One of the more fun overlaps is easter eggs — appropriately — with all of the classic slash commands continuing to work in Google Chat.
Slash commands are the norm for team messaging services these days, with Google Chat — and Hangouts before it — leveraging for fast and easy kaomoji insertion. In this day and age, these macro shortcuts are more useful on desktop web as Gboard on Android now has a pretty good selection (and UI picker for them).
As we noted when they came to the Messages for web client:
Japanese emoticons are a popular form of expression that cleverly leverages punctuation, spacing, and various characters to make faces and convey other feelings. However, they are a pain to type out manually given that many of the keyboard characters are not easily accessible, even on mobile.
They’re enabled by entering a forward slash “/” and then the descriptor. The slash command you entered will automatically be converted for you and the recipient. Compared to before, more than a few of the Google Chat easter eggs take advantage of emoji characters.
|/algebraic
|| ( •◡•)| (❍ᴥ❍ʋ)
|/dealwithit or /sunglasses
|“( •_•)
( •_•)>⌐■-■
(⌐■_■)”
|/disapprove
|ಠ_ಠ
|/facepalm
|(－‸ლ)
|/flowerbeam
|( ・◡・)つ━☆🌸🌺🌼
|/happy
|ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ
|/idk
|¯\(°_o)/¯
|/lgtm
|👍 👍 👍
|/lit
|🔥 🔥 🔥
|/octodisco
|🎶🐙🎶
|/praisethesun
|\`[-|-]/
|/puppyparty
|🐕🐩🐕🙌🐩🐕🐩
|/roll
|e.g. “rolls a die and gets 3”
|/shame
|🔔 🔔 🔔
|/shruggie
|¯\_(ツ)_/¯
|/success
|(•̀ᴗ•́)و
|/tableflip
|(╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻
|/tableback
|┬─┬ ノ( ゜-゜ノ)
|/that
|(☞ﾟヮﾟ)☞
|/this
|☜(ﾟヮﾟ☜)
|/wizard
|(∩ ` -´)⊃━━☆ﾟ.*･｡ﾟ
|/yuno
|ლ(ಠ益ಠლ)
