TCL adds AirPlay 2 and Homekit to its refreshed Google TV lineup

Last year TCL launched itself into the Google TV experience with a batch of pretty solid 4K TVs. Earlier this month, the brand refreshed that lineup in Europe, and one detail that flew under the radar until now is that the entire lineup is equipped with support for Apple’s AirPlay 2 and Homekit.

As reported by the folks over at FlatPanelsHD from a private presentation, TCL will support AirPlay 2 and Homekit on select Google TV models sold in Europe. The C735, C835, and C935 models of TCL’s lineup will support both of Apple’s standards, allowing iOS users to mirror their displays and cast content, as well as being able to control TCL TVs through the Home app and with Siri.

Currently, these new models coming to Europe are the only Android TV OS TVs that TCL sells with these features, though the brand’s Roku TVs do support both AirPlay and Homekit integration. It seems unlikely that TCL would backport the features to its existing Google TV models, though we’re hopeful that the North American release will bring the same support when they launch around this summer.

Notably, TCL isn’t the first to bring AirPlay to Google TV, with Sony’s Bravia lineup offering the same feature on its 2021 lineup as well as some prior Android TV options. Of course, like those Sony TVs, TCL’s new lineup still fully supports Google TV’s existing wireless standards including Chromecast built-in and Google Assistant controls.

