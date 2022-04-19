YouTube Music smart downloads drop the lightning for some sparkles

Abner Li

- Apr. 19th 2022 5:52 pm PT

Apps & Updates
0

YouTube Music has long been able to automatically download songs “based on your previous listening history” so that you always have a fresh collection of things to listen to when offline. A small YouTube Music tweak sees smart downloads get a new sparkle icon.

After enabling smart downloads (Settings > Library & downloads) and selecting how many songs you want, YouTube Music will refresh what’s stored on a nightly basis when you’re connected to Wi-Fi (or mobile data if permitted) and the device has over 40% battery life. 

On occasion, you’ll see a system notification when downloads are being updated in the background. YouTube Music recently switched from a lightning bolt to a sparkle icon for smart downloads. To critique the design ever so briefly, the faint lines are somewhat hard to see as Google tries to convey a trio of iconography in a rather small space. That said, it does fit YouTube’s icon style.

It’s a curious little change that’s also reflected on the Downloads page next to albums and playlists, including your Offline mixtape. Collections you’ve downloaded manually are still marked by the checkmark in a circle icon. 

We first spotted the sparkle icon for smart downloads on Monday with version 5.02.50 (from last week) of YouTube Music on Android. 

YouTube Music smart downloads
YouTube Music downloads sparkle
YouTube Music downloads sparkle
YouTube Music downloads sparkle

More on YouTube Music:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

YouTube Music

YouTube Music

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com