YouTube Music smart downloads drop the lightning for some sparkles

YouTube Music has long been able to automatically download songs “based on your previous listening history” so that you always have a fresh collection of things to listen to when offline. A small YouTube Music tweak sees smart downloads get a new sparkle icon.
After enabling smart downloads (Settings > Library & downloads) and selecting how many songs you want, YouTube Music will refresh what’s stored on a nightly basis when you’re connected to Wi-Fi (or mobile data if permitted) and the device has over 40% battery life.
On occasion, you’ll see a system notification when downloads are being updated in the background. YouTube Music recently switched from a lightning bolt to a sparkle icon for smart downloads. To critique the design ever so briefly, the faint lines are somewhat hard to see as Google tries to convey a trio of iconography in a rather small space. That said, it does fit YouTube’s icon style.
It’s a curious little change that’s also reflected on the Downloads page next to albums and playlists, including your Offline mixtape. Collections you’ve downloaded manually are still marked by the checkmark in a circle icon.
We first spotted the sparkle icon for smart downloads on Monday with version 5.02.50 (from last week) of YouTube Music on Android.
