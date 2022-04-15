YouTube Music getting a new way to promote albums in the Explore tab

YouTube Music recently added an Explore shelf to the bottom of the Home feed that makes the dedicated page largely redundant. That said, YouTube Music’s latest addition of an album carousel to Explore suggests that the tab will stick around.

YouTube Music’s Explore tab today starts with shortcuts to the full New releases, Charts, and Mood & genres pages with a “New albums & singles” carousel following.

Google is now in the process of rolling out a carousel that appears at the very top. There’s a title and short description, while cover art appears at the right. You also get a Play button and background image that appears underneath the YouTube Music logo, account avatar, and search for a rather immersive experience.

Besides being used to highlight new albums, YouTube Music put a “Grammy Winner” spotlight on Jon Batiste’s Album of the Year and curated playlists. Up to five can appear with automatic cycling.

It’s a small change in the grand scheme, but it makes for a high-profile advert. Additionally, it is not too clear whether what appears is personalized to users or whether it is generic by country/region. The former would certainly help make the Explore tab much more interesting.

A handful of people are seeing this album-highlighting addition to the Explore tab across YouTube Music for Android, iOS, and web. That said, it’s not yet widely rolled out as of today.

More on YouTube Music:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: