‘Set up my Device’ process gets new Fast Pair UI when restoring your new Android

To help streamline the process of restoring your new phone from an older Android device it seems the “Set up my Device” process has gained a Fast Pair UI.

We don’t know exactly when this change was, but you’ll get the option when following the set up process for a fresh Android phone or a phone that you have recently restored. In our case, while setting up a recently reset Pixel 3 XL, the option to restore using the “Set up my Device” notification pop-up has been replaced with a familiar Fast Pair-style UI that is ordinarily reserved for Bluetooth accessories and headphones.

This new UI will only appear on a nearby Android device if you choose not to restore wirelessly. Previously, you’d get an on-screen notification at the top portion of your display asking to restore. This can be easy to dismiss as a regular notification. This often means that you’ll need to use the “Set up my Device” command in Google Search for reliable pairing and restoration of content if you do not use a USB-C cable to connect your existing and new devices.

As you can see in the screenshot above, the pop-up even includes a small preview of the device that is sending a request to set up with the name above. There’s also a large “Set up” button that will adhere to Material You’s Dynamic Color theming on devices running Android 12 or newer. Overall, it’s a small but important change that adds another extra layer of cohesion to Android moving forward. It also ensures all on-device set up processes are familiar and harder to dismiss.

