Samsung debuts sustainably sourced Galaxy S21 cases and Galaxy Watch 4 bands for Earth Day

As Earth Day approaches, Samsung has debuted a new batch of accessories that are sustainably developed with Sean Wotherspoon for the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Watch 4.

Launching tomorrow, April 22, Samsung will start selling its Samsung Galaxy x Sean Wotherspoon Sustainable Accessories Collection. The collection features phone cases and bands for the Galaxy Watch 4. There are three cases for the Galaxy S21 and three matching bands for the Watch 4. There are also matching watch faces in the Play Store which are available already.

Stand up and standout this Earth Day with Samsung’s latest line of stylish, limited-edition sustainable mobile accessories created in partnership with plant-based designer Sean Wotherspoon. Dropping Friday, April 22, the Samsung Galaxy x Sean Wotherspoon Sustainable Accessories Collection includes three cases for the Galaxy S21 and three matching watchbands for the Galaxy Watch4 series

The cases are built from materials that are fully biodegradable, while the Galaxy Watch 4 bands are able to be recycled in time. All of these products are $49.99 and go on sale from Samsung’s website at 10 a.m. ET on April 22. Oddly enough, there’s nothing coming for the Galaxy S22 series.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: