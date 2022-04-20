Samsung unveils limited Pokémon Edition Galaxy Z Flip 3

Not content with partnering with the Olympics, BTS, Thom Browne, and numerous other global brands, Samsung is now joining forces with Gamefreak for a limited Pokémon Edition Galaxy Z Flip 3.

This latest collaboration pairs the powers of Pokémon and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 with a number of cute accessories and extras that you likely won’t find anywhere else. Effectively a standard Galaxy Z Flip 3 with a number of accessories adorned with classic protagonists of the video game and anime franchise.

Trainers across the globe will be envious of the Korea-exclusive device, which comes in a special presentation box that contains a number of Pokémon-themed accessories and extras. There is a Pokédex carry pouch, along with a Pokéball pop socket, Pikachu-tail key ring, plus a customizable clear case for the Z Flip 3. The smartphone packaging even looks like a Pokéball to match the rest of the adjustments.

This case includes inserts for the three main starters from Gen 1 — Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle — plus Pikachu, Snorlax, and Mew. Each case insert includes the Pokédex listing and number and means you can switch up the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on the fly.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, it comes in the standard matte black color but is pre-loaded with a number of software tweaks including Pokémon ringtones, wallpapers, and device themes. It’s unclear if these will be made available via the Galaxy Store at a later date or not, but we are hopeful those of us in global regions will be able to get a taste of these limited extras.

Elsewhere it’s the same old Galaxy Z Flip 3 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128/256GB of storage, but we’d wager the maximum will be used here as this is a limited option after all. There’s a dual 12-megapixel camera on the outside, with a 10-megapixel centrally placed punch-hole inside.

One confusing aspect to the entire limited edition is that Samsung isn’t offering a Galaxy Z Fold 3 that is themed like a Pokédex – now that certainly would be something. If you happen to be live in Korea, you can sign up for pre-order notifications direct on the official Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokémon Edition microsite.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: